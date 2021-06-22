Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catahoula Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Franklin; Richland The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Concordia Parish in northeastern Louisiana Catahoula Parish in northeastern Louisiana Southwestern Richland Parish in northeastern Louisiana Franklin Parish in northeastern Louisiana * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 702 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Buckner to 6 miles west of Rosefield to near Midway, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Rosefield around 715 PM CDT. Sherwood and Aimwell around 720 PM CDT. Enterprise around 725 PM CDT. Liddieville and Manifest around 735 PM CDT. Archie around 740 PM CDT. Winnsboro around 745 PM CDT. Jonesville around 750 PM CDT. Wildsville and Crowville around 755 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Harrisonburg, Gilbert, Baskin and Sicily Island. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland Parish, LA
City
Winnsboro, LA
City
Sicily Island, LA
County
Concordia Parish, LA
County
Catahoula Parish, LA
City
Harrisonburg, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Jackson, LA
City
Baskin, LA
City
Franklin, LA
County
Franklin Parish, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Aimwell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden fires Trump-nominated Social Security commissioner

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, but Saul told the Washington Post he plans to be at work on Monday morning because his term isn't over. "Andrew Saul refused to resign as requested,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S rebuffs Haiti troops request after president's assassination

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday rebuffed Haiti's request for troops to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by suspected foreign mercenaries, even as it pledged to help with the investigation. The killing of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CNN

What Pfizer's plan for a third coronavirus vaccine dose means for you

(CNN) — Even though the biopharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it might be time to consider giving a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine to people, many doctors and public health officials argue that it's more beneficial to get shots into the arms of the unvaccinated right now than to boost those who are already fully vaccinated.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Students don't need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors, and is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.

Comments / 0

Community Policy