Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Franklin; Richland The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Concordia Parish in northeastern Louisiana Catahoula Parish in northeastern Louisiana Southwestern Richland Parish in northeastern Louisiana Franklin Parish in northeastern Louisiana * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 702 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Buckner to 6 miles west of Rosefield to near Midway, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Rosefield around 715 PM CDT. Sherwood and Aimwell around 720 PM CDT. Enterprise around 725 PM CDT. Liddieville and Manifest around 735 PM CDT. Archie around 740 PM CDT. Winnsboro around 745 PM CDT. Jonesville around 750 PM CDT. Wildsville and Crowville around 755 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Harrisonburg, Gilbert, Baskin and Sicily Island. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH