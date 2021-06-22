Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Amazon awards $7K literary grant to UH Press journal

By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE-commerce giant, Amazon announced it has selected an award-winning journal published by the University of Hawaiʻi Press as a 2021 grant recipient through its Amazon Literary Partnership (ALP). The biannual publication, Mānoa: A Pacific Journal of International Writing, has featured writing in English and in translation, particularly from the Asia-Pacific region, and is among a list of 80 ALP recipients collectively awarded a total of more than $1 million. Mānoa will utilize the grant funding to support its program and operations.

www.hawaii.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alp#Uh Press Journal#Project Muse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Books & Literatureucpress.edu

UC Press June Award-Winning Authors

UC Press is proud to publish award-winning authors and books across many disciplines. Below are several of our recent award winners. Please join us in celebrating these scholars by sharing the news!. Caty Borum Chattoo and Lauren Feldman. Outstanding Book Award Honorable Mention 2021. Activism, Communication, and Social Justice, ICA.
Jackson, MSJackson Free Press

PUBLISHER'S NOTE: On Hope, Travel and Award-Winning Journalism Teams

Here at the midpoint of 2021, I feel hopeful. Yes, I wish more people would get vaccinated against COVID-19—and, yes, there’s a disturbing variant that could affect the unvaccinated and their loved ones harshly. But things are opening up for those of us who have been vaccinated—and I’m excited. Donna...
Wichita, KSnewmanu.edu

Newman students unveil the 2021 literary journal, Coelacanth

Each year, students of all majors have the opportunity to submit short stories, plays, poetry, art and photography for the chance to be published in the Newman student literary journal, Coelacanth (pronounced see-luh-kanth). The Coelacanth is traditionally revealed at the annual spring Newman literary festival — where family, friends, faculty...
Little Rock, ARualr.edu

Brown Honored in 2021 Diamond Journalism Awards

Alexandria Brown, a senior mass communication major at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been honored for her work with the very first story she ever made for UA Little Rock Public Radio. Brown, who reports and hosts “All Things Considered” and “Weekend Edition” for KUAR received third...
Athens, OHohio.edu

Scripps student receives national journalism award

A rising senior in Ohio University E.W. Scripps School of Journalism received a Mark of Excellence award for a story he wrote about video game accessibility. Joseph Stanichar, from Cincinnati, Ohio, wrote the piece titled “Why Many Disabled Players Call ‘The Last of Us Part II’ The Most Accessible Videogame Yet” for Paste Magazine in 2020. It received the Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence award in Video Game Reporting. The awards were announced in June.
JournalismScience Now

Screeners needed for journalism awards

Scientists from the United States and abroad are needed to review the scientific accuracy of entries in the prestigious AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Awards competition. The screening sessions in late August and September will be online this year, opening them to participation by scientists beyond the Washington, DC, area. We need additional screeners with expertise in virology, epidemiology, and public health. If you can volunteer, please contact Emily Hughes at ehughes@aaas.org.
HomelessPosted by
TheStreet

80,000 Votes; $1M In Grants Awarded

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goldhirsh Foundation and its LA2050 initiative announced today that 25 social impact organizations have been awarded grants of up to $100,000 to implement their ideas to make Los Angeles a better place. The grant amounts were determined by online voting from the...
Storm Lake, IAStorm Lake Times

BVRMC medical/surgical unit receives American Nurse Journal Award

The Medical/Surgical Department at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake, has received an Honorable Mention Award from the American Nurse Journal for the 2021 All-Pro Nursing Team Awards. This award recognizes the dedication, commitment, patient advocacy, and clinical expertise of all nurses. The All-Pro Nursing Team Awards recognize the best teams in the United States based on several […]
Danville, KYCentre College News & Events

Fischer-Lhamon ’22 essay published in undergraduate literary journal

Pre-law student Julian Fischer-Lhamon ’22 (Lexington, Kentucky) recently had his essay “White Trash: Race and Class in Lovercraft’s Work” published in the literary journal Figs and Thistles. In his essay, he not only examines racism within the horror fiction writer’s work but also looks at how his writing reflected racism that was prevalent in society during the early 20th century.
Altoona, PAThe Daily Collegian

Altoona professor publishes multiple new poems in literary journals

ALTOONA, Pa. — Erin Murphy, professor of English at Penn State Altoona, has published new poems in several literary magazines. Much of her new work focuses on issues of gender and social justice. Her poem “Domestic Silence” appears in the July issue of “The American Journal of Poetry.”. A sequence...
Books & Literaturelascrucesbulletin.com

Harvard professor highlights Sage Library Zoom presentation

Sage Branch of Thomas Branigan Memorial Library will host author Andrew H. Knoll in a Zoom presentation about his book, “A Brief History of Earth: Four Billion Years in Eight Chapters,” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15. There is no charge to attend. The public is welcome. Send...
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian music online certificate offered at Windward CC

Kaʻohekani, a groundbreaking one-year online certificate in Hawaiian music, will give participants a deeper understanding of the connection and balance between Hawaiian music and hula. The latest academic offering from Windward Community College is immersive, accelerated and cohort based. The series of eight-week online classes are taught by Kamuela Kimokeo (music) and Kawaikapuokalani Frank Hewett (Hawaiian language, hula).
Entertainmenteconomichardship.org

EHRP Story Wins Atlanta Press Club Award

Gavin Godfrey and Aboubacar Kante’s “A water boy’s hustle,” a community-powered collaboration between EHRP and Canopy Atlanta, won an Atlanta Press Club Award for Narrative Nonfiction this month. Entries were judged by volunteers from the National Press Club and Investigative Reporters and Editors on content quality, reportorial skill, and the impact of their work.
Dover, OKKingfisher Times and Free Press

DPS Foundation awards $4K in teacher grants

Dover teachers were awarded nearly $4,000 in grants from the Dover Public School Foundation at the May awards assembly. Pictured are recipients, from left: Patrick Driskell (art supplies), Kelly Lane (reading nook rug and beanbag chairs), Caitlyn Cramer (math and reading resources), Carole Liles (math manipulatives), Amy Trout (phonics and ...
Entertainmentiowaculture.gov

Call for Artists: Sunspot Literary Journal Call for Entries

Sunspot Literary Journal offers a $35 Editor's Prize for every digital edition, a $50 Editor's Prize for the annual print edition, and pays for artwork selected for a cover. Now open for flash, stories, essays and memoir up to 49,000 words, poetry and art. Translations welcome. Learn more and submit...
MuseumsWicked Local

Discovery Museum awarded $1M sustainability grant

Discovery Museum recently announced a five-year, $1 million challenge grant awarded by the Sheth Sangreal Foundation, founded by Brian Sheth and Adria Sheth, to support the museum’s sustainability plan — including conversion to solar electricity — paired with expanded environmental education and inclusion initiatives to help cultivate the next generation of environmental stewards.
Mental Healthsunypoly.edu

SUNY Poly Professor Rebecca Weldon Publishes Collaborative Research Articles on the Historical Path of the Psychology Field; Working Memory Capacity

The Oxford Encyclopedia of the History of Psychology published, “Judgement and Decision Making,” a research chapter by SUNY Poly Cognitive Psychology Assistant Professor Dr. Rebecca Weldon, with researchers from Cornell University and Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos (Brazil). ###. Dr. Weldon has also published, “How working memory capacity...
Wildlifemtu.edu

Erika Hersch-Green Wins CAREER Award for Biodiversity Research

Increasing amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus in terrestrial ecosystems lead to decreasing biodiversity, not only among plant species, but in herbivores and pollinators as well. Globally, ecosystems change as the climate does, responding to shifts in temperature and the availability of water and nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus. These...
ScienceUpworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry!. Most historians have credited the Greeks with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy