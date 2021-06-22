Amazon awards $7K literary grant to UH Press journal

E-commerce giant, Amazon announced it has selected an award-winning journal published by the University of Hawaiʻi Press as a 2021 grant recipient through its Amazon Literary Partnership (ALP). The biannual publication, Mānoa: A Pacific Journal of International Writing, has featured writing in English and in translation, particularly from the Asia-Pacific region, and is among a list of 80 ALP recipients collectively awarded a total of more than $1 million. Mānoa will utilize the grant funding to support its program and operations.