2021 NBA Draft Lottery Simulation: Cavaliers Draft Cunningham First

By Justin Brownlow
 18 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the NBA Draft Lottery have a love/hate relationship. Some NBA fans would say Cleveland can never complain about the NBA Draft Lottery results, as they landed their hometown hero in 2003. Just like how the envelope was frozen for the Knicks in 1985, the Cavs somehow managed to land the greatest basketball player of the last 20 years, in LeBron James in 2003.

In this certain scenario, the Cavaliers land the number one pick once again. Let’s take a look at the Cavs options, if they are lucky enough to land the top spot.

Assuming the Cavaliers Win the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery …

In this simulation of the NBA Draft, thanks to Tankathon , the Cavs snag the top pick, with Sacramento lucking out as well, grabbing the second pick. Rounding out the top five are the Orlando Magic at three, the Detroit Pistons at four and Oklahoma City Thunder at five. The Thunder would be awarded the fifth pick, if Houston’s pick falls outside the top five.

In this position, the Cavs can do all the scouting they want, but there is a pretty consensus top choice. Unless hell freezes over, or there is a trade, Cunningham will be the top pick, and he is here in this edition of the 2021 NBA Draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1syB42_0abMW3aG00
Credit: Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo

Cavaliers Draft Cade Cunningham First Overall

This would be a dream scenario for the Cavaliers. Even after the extra wins this season, and the coin-flip loss, the Cavs still snag the 19-year-old from Texas. Cade Cunningham would easily become the face of the franchise. His pure shot-making ability will carry over well into the NBA. Standing at 6-8, with a seven-foot wingspan, he’s a nightmare to defend. He can step back and hit a three with a hand in the face, or take you off the dribble and pull up from 15 feet.

Many around the league have compared Cunningham favorably with Mavs star Luka Doncic. However, I think his game resembles a mix of Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. With his frame, he’s an above average defender. I think Cunningham has a better flow to his game than Tatum, but they are similar. Cunningham will also be the main handler of the ball when he’s on the court.

Cunningham At Oklahoma State

Cunningham’s Fit With Cavaliers

As for his fit with the Cavaliers for the 2021-22 NBA season, the Cavs backcourt is a log-jam. After drafting point guards in back-to-back years, the best idea for the Cavs is to take the best player on the board. In the 2021 NBA Draft, that is Cade Cunningham.

If they do land the top spot, Cleveland would be wise to start taking phone calls for Collin Sexton . The small two-guard has been criticized often for the Cavs. His ball domination has caused problems. Float Sexton’s name out there, and see what kind of options they attract. Not only would Cunningham bring the Cavs a star to build around, Darius Garland, Cunningham, Isaac Okoro and Jarrett Allen isn’t a bad young core.

Kings Take Mobley, Magic in a Tough Spot

If the ping pong balls do fall this way, the Sacramento Kings should be ecstatic. After grabbing All-NBA Rookie First Team player Tyrese Haliburton last year, the Kings get their big man for the future in Evan Mobley. Pairing Mobley with Marvin Bagley III would be a dream come true for the Kings. A starting lineup with De’Aaron Fox, Haliburto, and Mobley would be scary for years to come.

With the third pick, the Magic seem to be in a pickle. With Mobley and Cunningham off the board, the next best prospect depends entirely on who you ask. Jalen Suggs is an incredible athlete and had a great year for Mark Few and Gonzaga. Unfortunately, there is a real log-jam in the Magic backcourt. Orlando’s front office drafted point guard Cole Anthony last year and have Markelle Fultz on the team as well.

I think the selection here would be Green. The 2021 top prospect can just flat out score.

Top Ten in the 2021 NBA Draft

Pick Selection
1. Cleveland Cavaliers Cade Cunningham, SG/Wing, Oklahoma State (19)
2. Sacramento Kings Evan Mobley, C, USC (20)
3. Orlando Magic Jalen Green, Guard, G-League Ignite (19)
4. Detroit Pistons Jalen Suggs, PG, Gonzaga (20)
5. Oklahoma City Thunder (From Houston) Jonathan Kuminga, Wing, G-League Ignite (18)
6. Oklahoma City Thunder Scottie Barnes, Wing/PF, Florida State (19)
7. Golden State Warriors (From Minnesota) Keon Johnson, SG, Tennessee (19)
8. Toronto Raptors Davion Mitchell, PG/SG, Baylor (22)
9. Orlando Magic (From Chicago) Franz Wagner, SF/PF, Michigan (19)
10. New Orleans Pelicans Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas (19)
2021 NBA Mock Draft: Top Ten

Cunningham’s Impact On the 2021-22 NBA Season

As the Cavs’ top scoring option as a rookie, he won’t be asked to do as much of the heavy lifting, assuming Cleveland keeps Sexton. With Cunningham, it would be foolish to bring him off the bench. The Cavs might decide to send Sexton to the bench to play the sixth-man role. A starting lineup of Garland, Cunningham, Okoro, Kevin Love and Allen would be an immediate improvement upon this past season.

Cunningham is capable of averaging close to 20 points per night as a rookie. The man from Texas will also add in over five assists and will rebound better than expected in the NBA.

FlurrySports

FlurrySports

Green Bay, WI
FlurrySports is an independent sports media outlet that is dedicated to delivering real news and analysis about sports.

 https://flurrysports.org/
