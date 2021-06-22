Cancel
Portland, OR

Meals on Wheels asking for donations of fans in preparation for hot weather

Portland Report
 18 days ago

(Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) With temperatures in the 90s and 100s expected for this week, Meals on Wheels is asking for the public’s help in donating fans for Portland-area seniors who may not have access to air conditioning, FOX 12 reports.

The organization is requesting donations of new or gently used electric fans, which can be dropped off at any Meals on Wheels location.

Meals on Wheels serves and delivers 8,000 meals every weekday in Portland, Director of Public Relations Julie Piper Finley said.

According to Finley, many people the organization visits live in older homes or high-rise apartments downtown that don’t have air conditioning.

“This is just one additional way that we can show all those people that we serve that we’re really concerned about their wellbeing,” Finley said. “Not just to make sure that they have a meal but to make sure that they have a better aspect of life.”

For more information, visit Meals on Wheels' website.

