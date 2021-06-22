Swann Xtreem wireless outdoor security camera offers mobile alerts, 2-way talk, and more
Keep a watchful eye over your property, even when you’re not there, with the Swann Xtreem wireless outdoor security camera. This home security gadget is 100% wireless, so you won’t have to worry about hiding unsightly cords. Plus, its 13,200 mAh lithium battery lasts for up to 6 months and is rechargeable. What’s more, you get a full picture thanks to the wide 110-degree field of view. Additionally, the Xtreem lets you see in the dark up to 26 feet away with powerful infrared night vision. And, with True Direct technology, heat from people and cars triggers notifications and video recording. Meanwhile, the 2-way microphone and speaker allow you to talk to people near the camera. You can even work this gadget hands-free using voice commands and stream the video from various smart home hubs and assistants. Finally, this camera is weatherproof and works in rain and snow all year.thegadgetflow.com