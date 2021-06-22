Swann Xtreem wireless outdoor security camera offers mobile alerts, 2-way talk, and more

You don’t have to move a finger to shade your car anymore, thanks to the D-800 fully-automatic sunshade robot for cars. It retracts automatically when you get into your car, or when the weather turns cloudy. All you have to do is attach it to your front windshield, and that’s it. No wiring is required in setting this sunshade robot at all. Additionally, the sunshade robot is also super compact and has an aluminum body measuring only 25mm. As a result, it will not block your view in any way. The multi-sensing technologies on D-800 will also ensure that it doesn’t accidentally extend while you drive. Keeping all the safety features in mind (heatproof and safe from using any personal data), this robot is one of the coolest of its kind and definitely a must have for your car.