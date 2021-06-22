Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at Long Beach Blvd. and Wardlow Rd.

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 06/19/2021 at 1:41 p.m., officers from the Long Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Wardlow Road regarding an injury traffic collision. Upon their arrival, they discovered a collision had occurred between an off-highway motorcycle and a Toyota Rav4. Officers provided first aid to the motorcycle rider until the Long Beach Fire Department responded. The fire personnel transported the rider to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

www.oc-breeze.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Long Beach, CA
Traffic
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Long Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Blvd#Police#Traffic Collision#Distracted Driving#Fatality#Accident#Yamaha#Lrb 562 Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden fires Trump-nominated Social Security commissioner

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, but Saul told the Washington Post he plans to be at work on Monday morning because his term isn't over. "Andrew Saul refused to resign as requested,...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S rebuffs Haiti troops request after president's assassination

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday rebuffed Haiti's request for troops to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by suspected foreign mercenaries, even as it pledged to help with the investigation. The killing of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Posted by
CNN

What Pfizer's plan for a third coronavirus vaccine dose means for you

(CNN) — Even though the biopharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it might be time to consider giving a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine to people, many doctors and public health officials argue that it's more beneficial to get shots into the arms of the unvaccinated right now than to boost those who are already fully vaccinated.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Posted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Students don't need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors, and is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.

Comments / 0

Community Policy