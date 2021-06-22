Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at Long Beach Blvd. and Wardlow Rd.
On 06/19/2021 at 1:41 p.m., officers from the Long Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Wardlow Road regarding an injury traffic collision. Upon their arrival, they discovered a collision had occurred between an off-highway motorcycle and a Toyota Rav4. Officers provided first aid to the motorcycle rider until the Long Beach Fire Department responded. The fire personnel transported the rider to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.www.oc-breeze.com