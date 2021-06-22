Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Council honors gay rights leader, cops who died of COVID

Posted by 
David Heitz
David Heitz
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vMsB_0abMT9qP00
Daniel James/Unsplash

Law enforcement and the LGBT community won’t break bread at the pride celebration this year. But representatives of both groups won accolades this Pride Week during the Denver City Council meeting.

Three individuals were given proclamations, all in death. Two compassionate deputies from the Denver Sheriff’s Department received honors after dying two weeks apart from COVID-19 this year. James “Jimmy” Herrera and Daniel “Duke” Trujillo both worked as guards at the Downtown Denver Detention Center. Both served their country in combat.

Both were known for their humane approach to law enforcement. “Deputy Herrera is remembered by his colleagues and within the community as a generous man who would help anyone in need,” the proclamation reads. “There were occasions that people were released from custody and didn't have any resources or a place to stay. Deputy Herrera, on multiple occasions, would give individuals money to buy a meal or a bus ticket. His co-workers recount a day when Denver Sheriff’s Department ran out of hotel vouchers and Deputy Herrera purchased a hotel room for the individual to avoid him sleeping in the winter cold.

“He is remembered for his heart of gold and kindness to everyone he met. He believed that everyone needs a helping hand from time to time and that we need to take care of each other.”

Recognized separately, not celebrating together

The organizers of the Denver gay pride festival said law enforcement is not welcome at the celebration this year. Festival officials are standing in solidarity with Black Lives Matter to raise awareness about police brutality.

Many people working in law enforcement are LGBT. The decision to shut out cops from the celebration hasn’t been without controversy.

Meanwhile, the proclamation recognizes Herrera and Trujillo both as natural leaders.

“Deputy Trujillo’s team at DSD remembers the strength within him that would rally them in times of adversity and buoy the spirits of those around him when things were challenging,” according to the proclamation. “He would not shy away from his responsibilities and would be the first to get involved in a difficult situation and find a swift resolution.”

Gay activist vocal when Colorado known as ‘hate state’

Also recognized by the council Monday as a spirited leader was Corky Blankenship, a Denver gay rights pioneer who died in February at age 76.

“Corky was passionate about making Denver a more inclusive city, fighting against the odds during a period of time when Colorado was known as the hate state to advance LGBTQ rights,” the proclamation reads. “Corky is remembered for his enthusiastic and joyful spirit both on the dance floor and within a beloved community that feels his absence profoundly and carries his memory with forward with love and pride.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
David Heitz

David Heitz

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
315
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best newspapers in the country. Today, I specialize in Denver local news, health reporting, social justice issues, addiction/recovery/mental health news, and topics surrounding homelessness and human trafficking.

 https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-heitz-1941741b1/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
Denver, CO
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Rights#Gay People#Covid#Police Brutality#Covid#The Denver City Council#Dsd#Lgbtq#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
LGBT
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Denver, COPosted by
David Heitz

Denver may clamp down on wage theft

Three-quarters of a billion dollars. That’s how much Colorado employers are stealing from their workers each year, according to the Colorado Fiscal Institute. How do they do it? A range of methods. Making employees punch out but keep working is one of the more common offenses.
Denver, COPosted by
David Heitz

Homeless advocates play hardball during MLB All-Star week

The day is almost here: The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is July 13. And advocates for people experiencing homelessness are playing hardball. A healthcare worker who volunteers at the homeless encampment “displacements,” as Denver Homeless Out Loud calls the sweeps, alerted NewsBreak to a story Thursday.
Aurora, COPosted by
David Heitz

Aurora may offer hand up to homeless veterans

The Aurora City Council entertained the idea Monday for a one-year pilot program for helping veterans experiencing homelessness become self-sufficient. The council also heard a presentation from Aurora Mental Health Center about the services it already is providing the homeless community.
Colorado StatePosted by
David Heitz

Illegal fireworks in Colorado can result in jail time

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has taken to the airwaves to remind Coloradans not to set off illegal fireworks this Fourth of July holiday season. In television commercials that began to air statewide this week, the state’s top official warmly reminds everyone to celebrate safely. It’s best for your neighbors and for Colorado wildlife to follow fireworks laws, Polis says in the commercial.
Denver, COPosted by
David Heitz

What really happens at Denver homeless encampment sweeps

A backhoe scoops up encampments at 22nd and Washington streets in Denver.Photo/Denver Homeless Out Loud. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s office calls them “cleanups.”. The name alone carries incredible stigma. As if the existence of homeless encampments and everything about them is “dirty.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy