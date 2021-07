On July 4, at approximately 11:00 pm an Oregon State Police Trooper was investigating a single vehicle rollover crash on I-5 in the northbound lanes approximately a half mile south of exit 27. The occupants of that vehicle needed medical attention and Mercy Flights and Fire District 5 were on scene to assist. While on scene there was a secondary accident with two uninvolved vehicles. Both of those vehicles struck the ambulance and causing injuries to two Mercy Flights crew and one of the Fire District 5 firefighters. All three were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two occupants of the original crash were also transported to a local hospital. The original crash is being investigated by the Oregon State Police.