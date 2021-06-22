Cancel
Comics

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Comic To End, Followed By A Crossover With '80s Ponies

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter almost a decade of publication, IDW today announced that their My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic title will conclude with September’s issue #102, the oversized conclusion of the official "Season 10" storyline that picked up where the fan-favorite animated series left off. The characters will continue on, though, in a new five-issue miniseries, My Little Pony: Generations, which brings the Friendship is Magic ponies together with the classic My Little Pony characters from the original '80s version of the property.

