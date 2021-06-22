One Piece Debuts Promo for Episode 980

Sure, Katie Thurston is looking to find love on The Bachelorette — and we gotta think that the same goes for the guys! Remember, though, that love comes in many forms…. If you look below, you can see a promo for Monday’s new episode that shows a couple of romantic moments between Katie and the men; but then, a TON of bromantic moments between all the guys. You see a few highlights from the past (including Tre getting his butt waxed), but also a few moments that are coming up down the road. It’s either adorable, funny, or a little bit of both … it’s hard to really know.