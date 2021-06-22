One Piece Debuts Promo for Episode 980
One Piece has debuted a promo for its next big episode! The anime series has finally kicked off the war for Wano in full as now that it's returned to the present day, Luffy and the Akazaya Nine are fully preparing to take their raid on Onigashima. The previous episode of the series surprised with Luffy, Law, and Kid's team up against the Beast Pirates' ships, and now the newest episode has taken things further as Kanjuro has made another move after revealing that he had turned traitor on the rest of the Akazaya Nine.comicbook.com