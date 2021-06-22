Persian Sandwiches At Chelo

Photo by Adrian Dorobantu from Pexels

Location: 6321 1/2 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys CA 91401

Fresh Persian & Mediterranean food, delicious taste affordable prices. Try our fresh made to order Pita bread, delicious kabobs, and veggie dishes for the vegetarians. We have something for everyone to enjoy. All of our plates are fresh and healthy and everything is made from scratch. Yes everything is halal! Let us take you on our Mediterranean journey fresh from our grill to your plate.

Not only is the food here beyond incredible, but the staff is beyond friendly. And if you've never had Persian food before, this is the spot for you to go to.

For the Chelo Style, all orders include 1/2 pita bread, 1 lentil soup & choice of cucumber yogurt sauce or traditional hummus.

The ground sirloin kabob is $11.99 and comes with salad, rice or half of both. The spicy ground chicken kabob is really great too, but if you don't like ground meat go for the steak shish kabob or lemon butter salmon kabob or my personal favorite, saffron-lemon chicken tender kabob.

You can also opt for a combo meal, #1 is ground sirloin beef kabob & saffron-lemon chicken tender kabob, the #2 combo is ground sirloin beef kabob & steak shish kabob, or the #3 combo which is my favorite one, saffron-lemon chicken tender kabob & steak shish kabob.

Another great option here are wraps, and they're perfect for lunch too. All wraps come with lettuce, tomato, onion and feta cheese wrapped in pita and they all include 1 lentil soup & a side of yogurt sauce or traditional hummus.

The ground sirloin beef kabob is $8.99, the spicy ground chicken kabob is excellent or opt for the steak shish kabob wrap, or saffron-lemon chicken tender kabob or gyro. You can also get it vegetarian, or get a falafel.

For appetizers, you can get a side of hummus which comes with pita, they offer traditional hummus, sun-dried tomato hummus or avocado hummus. There's also eggplant dip, potato salad, shirazi salad or torshi.

