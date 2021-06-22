Cancel
NFL

Raiders' Carl Nassib first active NFL player to come out as gay

By Curtis Pashelka, The Mercury News
Sandusky Register
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib used his Instagram account Monday to announce that he was gay, becoming the first NFL player to come out while still active in the league. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get...

#American Football#The Oakland Raiders#The Trevor Project#Lgbtq
