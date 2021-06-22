Cancel
Drinking any type of coffee associated with reduced risk of chronic liver disease

Cover picture for the articleDrinking coffee that is caffeinated (ground or instant) or decaffeinated is associated with a reduced risk of developing chronic liver disease and related liver conditions, according to a study published in the open access journal BMC Public Health. Researchers at the Universities of Southampton and Edinburgh, UK, found that drinking...

