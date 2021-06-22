Community Discussion: Fire and Emergency Service Update

The Town of Cave Creek is hosting community discussions covering Fire and Emergency Service Questions and Answers open to the public. The dates, times, and locations are listed below. To participate remotely via Zoom, use link: https://zoom.us/j/97161952846 Followers can familiarize themselves with previous presentations to Town Council ahead of time by visiting Town News & Announcements, or as a video playlist here: https://www.cavecreekaz.gov/ccfd2021 June 22nd At the Foothills Library, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm July 13th At the Foothills Library, 8:30 am -10:30 am July 17th At the Foothills Library, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm July 22nd. At the Holland Center, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm.