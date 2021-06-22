Cancel
Cardinals Linebacker Zaven Collins Arrested For Reckless Driving

By Sports360AZ
sports360az.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday for reckless driving and excessive speeding. According to the Scottsdale Police Department, Collins was observed driving 76 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone at 10:04 am on Sunday. He was placed under arrest and released later that day. Collins was...

