North Carolina beach home valued at $5 million destroyed in fire

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A fire destroyed an 18-bedroom oceanfront rental home on the North Carolina coast valued at nearly $5 million, displacing guests and forcing evacuations of nearby residences, local officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Kill Devil Hills Fire Department personnel were called to the home early Sunday in response to a report of flames at the front entrance, news outlets reported. The fire spread to homes on both sides as well as a motel pool, officials said.

Rachel Tackett, a town spokesperson, said 42 people were staying at the home when the fire erupted. Tackett said eight people from a nearby home were also displaced. The fire also caused damaged to vehicles parked in front of the home, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.