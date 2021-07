The Los Angeles Angels head to New York to take on the New York Yankees in game one of their series on Monday night. The New York Yankees will send Michael King to the mound. He has a 0-3 record and a 4.05 ERA. Dylan Bundy will go for the Los Angeles Angels. He has a record of 1-7 and a ERA of 6.68. Both teams come into the series dropping their last series, but we’re backing the team who has had success against the other pitcher.