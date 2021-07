OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said they were looking for a man after another man was stabbed repeatedly at Siena Francis House on Monday. OPD responded to the homeless shelter at 1:24 p.m. Monday, according to the police report. The 23-year-old victim told officers he was “in an altercation” with another man, who then stabbed him, the report states. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.