Gainesville City Schools announces new deputy superintendent

Priscilla Collins has been named deputy superintendent of Gainesville City Schools. Photo courtesy Joy Griffin

Gainesville City Schools has named Priscilla Collins its new deputy superintendent.

Starting July 1, Collins will transition into the role, replacing Sarah Bell, who recently took on the position of CEO and president of Elachee Nature Science Center.

“Collins’ leadership has been an asset to our school system for many years and her transition to this position will continue to add value to our team,” Superintendent Jeremy Williams said in a press release.

Collins began working for the school district in 1992 as a third grade teacher at Enota Elementary School. She later taught at Centennial Arts Academy, then went on to serve as assistant principal in 2003 at Gainesville Exploration Academy.

In 2005, Collins was promoted to principal and led the school for around 10 years. She then took on the position of district chief professional services officer in 2015, where she led the human resources department.

As deputy superintendent, Collins will continue to oversee the system’s human resources department. She will also serve in student affairs, federal programs, research and evaluation, elementary schools and special education departments.

“Upon the retirement of Sarah Bell as deputy superintendent in May we knew we would need strong leadership and deep understanding of the system as we shifted roles within the district,” Andy Stewart, Gainesville school board chairman, stated. “Mrs. Collins brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role that makes for a seamless transition.”