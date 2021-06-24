New York Mets | Kyle Muller K's Lindor

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. The Mets spent $341 million on a star who hasn’t hit, they don't provide run support for their star pitcher, they traded away their best prospect—and they might make the playoffs anyway. At 33–25, they lead the National League East. Better yet, they might just be for real.
EW YORK — Francisco Lindor is East Coast and first-generation Baseball Swag. Fernando Tatis Jr. is West Coast and next-generation Face of the Game. But the two highest-paid shortstops in history meet in the middle — Chicago to be exact — when it comes to the historic shortstop class about to hit the free agent market.
NEW YORK — The need for more innings from their starting pitchers has been a familiar theme this season for the Chicago Cubs. While the bullpen has been dominant, manager David Ross is mindful that it’s a 162-game season. Overworking the relievers in June could have repercussions three months from now.
An MRI performed on New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom's right shoulder came back clean, manager Luis Rojas said Thursday. The results were examined by two doctors. "We had an MRI taken on him and ran it through two doctors just to have a second opinion, as well, and both doctors had the same prognosis from the imaging: It just shows as a normal shoulder a pitcher would have and there's no concern," Rojas said, adding that deGrom played catch Thursday.
The Mets’ offense needed a boost, and so did Francisco Lindor. The team had been shut out in back-to-back games, and Lindor was stuck in a 0-for-11 skid entering Saturday. Both those droughts ended in a big way. Lindor went 3-for-4 with two home runs and 5 RBI to power...
A rough weekend series in Washington came to a fitting conclusion Sunday, as the Mets dropped the finale 5-2. Kyle Schwarber continued his recent Lucas Duda-esque tear, following up his two home run performance on Saturday with three homers and four RBI in this one. That was more than enough to beat the Mets, whose offense was still largely stagnant despite facing the struggling Patrick Corbin.
Major League Baseball has changed dramatically in the wake of the pandemic. Due to a number of rules put into place, the game has had more changes in the past year than at almost any point in history. Some of these rules have caught the ire of fans and players alike. However, not every change has been considered a negative by the players, with New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor voicing his support of one of those changes.
Turns out Kyle Schwarber’s power swing is ideal for more than just Yankee Stadium. Schwarber’s career resurgence in his first season with the Nationals reached new heights Sunday as he crushed three home runs (combined distance 1,174 feet) during a 5-2 win against the Mets. He tied a MLB record with five home runs over a two-game span covering just eight at-bats.
Good things come to those who wait. Superstars come with high expectations. That was the case for Francisco Lindor after he was acquired by the New York Mets in a blockbuster trade this past offseason, before being signed to a blockbuster $341 million contract extension. Lindor was made the first...
WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber homered three times and tied a major league record with five in a two-game span, leading the Washington Nationals over the Mets, 5-2, Sunday to take three of four in the series. Schwarber set a Nationals/Expos franchise record by homering nine times in a 10-game span,...
WASHINGTON — Dead arms and deader bats conspired to leave the Mets at a dead-end over three days at Nationals Park. The momentum of their previous week, when they beat up on the Padres and Cubs — two legitimate playoff contenders — has dissipated and now the Mets have to figure out how to survive a steady diet of NL East competition.
NEW YORK --Marcus Stroman has a sore hip, Michael Conforto's return was delayed because of coronavirus concerns and Joey Lucchesi is out for the season. The hits just keep on coming for the injury-riddled New York Mets. Stroman, the team's most durable starting pitcher this season, exited Tuesday night's outing...
NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York’s stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night. Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching...
NEW YORK -- The Mets got some mixed injury news during the day Tuesday. But the news worsened at night. Right-hander Marcus Stroman left his start against the Atlanta Braves with left hip soreness, the team said. Stroman threw just 21 pitches in one scoreless inning before being removed. That...
The New York Mets are blessed to have Jacob deGrom, who’s been nothing but sensational for them — especially in the 2021 MLB season. But is his insane overall performance on the mound this season a guarantee that he’ll have his contract extended beyond the end of the 2022 season? For the Mets’ big boss, Steve Cohen, it’s a conversation that can be had at a later time. per Anthony DiComo of the MLB .com.
NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York's stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night. Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching for...