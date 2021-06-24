Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

New York Mets | Kyle Muller K's Lindor

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlW6S_0abLAOFd00

Kyle Muller strikes out Francisco Lindor swinging in the bottom of the 3rd inning

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Muller
Person
Francisco Lindor
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Mets Finding Ways to Win Despite New York's Tumultuous 2021 Season—and Existence

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. The Mets spent $341 million on a star who hasn’t hit, they don't provide run support for their star pitcher, they traded away their best prospect—and they might make the playoffs anyway. At 33–25, they lead the National League East. Better yet, they might just be for real.
MLBallfans.co

Mets’ Lindor: Javy ‘at the top’ of historic shortstop class

EW YORK — Francisco Lindor is East Coast and first-generation Baseball Swag. Fernando Tatis Jr. is West Coast and next-generation Face of the Game. But the two highest-paid shortstops in history meet in the middle — Chicago to be exact — when it comes to the historic shortstop class about to hit the free agent market.
MLBESPN

Jacob deGrom's MRI clean; New York Mets taking 'day-by-day approach'

An MRI performed on New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom's right shoulder came back clean, manager Luis Rojas said Thursday. The results were examined by two doctors. "We had an MRI taken on him and ran it through two doctors just to have a second opinion, as well, and both doctors had the same prognosis from the imaging: It just shows as a normal shoulder a pitcher would have and there's no concern," Rojas said, adding that deGrom played catch Thursday.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets sent packing by Kyle Schwarber’s bat

A rough weekend series in Washington came to a fitting conclusion Sunday, as the Mets dropped the finale 5-2. Kyle Schwarber continued his recent Lucas Duda-esque tear, following up his two home run performance on Saturday with three homers and four RBI in this one. That was more than enough to beat the Mets, whose offense was still largely stagnant despite facing the struggling Patrick Corbin.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Mets: Francisco Lindor fan of seven inning doubleheaders

Major League Baseball has changed dramatically in the wake of the pandemic. Due to a number of rules put into place, the game has had more changes in the past year than at almost any point in history. Some of these rules have caught the ire of fans and players alike. However, not every change has been considered a negative by the players, with New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor voicing his support of one of those changes.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Kyle Schwarber’s three-homer day vs. Mets was ‘special’

Turns out Kyle Schwarber’s power swing is ideal for more than just Yankee Stadium. Schwarber’s career resurgence in his first season with the Nationals reached new heights Sunday as he crushed three home runs (combined distance 1,174 feet) during a 5-2 win against the Mets. He tied a MLB record with five home runs over a two-game span covering just eight at-bats.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Francisco Lindor Settling Into Life With The Mets

Good things come to those who wait. Superstars come with high expectations. That was the case for Francisco Lindor after he was acquired by the New York Mets in a blockbuster trade this past offseason, before being signed to a blockbuster $341 million contract extension. Lindor was made the first...
MLBchatsports.com

Kyle Schwarber’s Huge Day Pushes Nationals Past Mets

WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber homered three times and tied a major league record with five in a two-game span, leading the Washington Nationals over the Mets, 5-2, Sunday to take three of four in the series. Schwarber set a Nationals/Expos franchise record by homering nine times in a 10-game span,...
MLBNew York Post

Kyle Schwarber’s three home runs torment Mets in loss to Nationals

WASHINGTON — Dead arms and deader bats conspired to leave the Mets at a dead-end over three days at Nationals Park. The momentum of their previous week, when they beat up on the Padres and Cubs — two legitimate playoff contenders — has dissipated and now the Mets have to figure out how to survive a steady diet of NL East competition.
MLBchatsports.com

Lindor, Conforto, New Pitchers Lead Mets Past Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York’s stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night. Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom’s chances of staying in New York get intriguing hint from Steve Cohen

The New York Mets are blessed to have Jacob deGrom, who’s been nothing but sensational for them — especially in the 2021 MLB season. But is his insane overall performance on the mound this season a guarantee that he’ll have his contract extended beyond the end of the 2022 season? For the Mets’ big boss, Steve Cohen, it’s a conversation that can be had at a later time. per Anthony DiComo of the MLB .com.
MLBThe Decatur Daily

Lindor homers and Mets beat Braves

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York's stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night. Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching for...