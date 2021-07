“There’s no such thing as a chic American,” once proclaimed fashion empress Diana Vreeland. Sure, Paris has its haute couture, Italy has its marble statues and leather goods, but America… America has Hollywood! Jeremy Scott knows that chic often just means boring, which is why his collections for Moschino are anything but. Instead, they’re unadulterated fun, bright and trashy in the name of joy — and increasingly, they are set in the alternate reality of beloved Hollywood films. His latest SS22 collection for Moschino (SS22 menswear and Resort 22 womenswear) is an ode to kitsch Americana, set in the plastic-fantastic dreamworld of Universal Studios in Hollywood. And just when you thought it could get any more camp, well, it’s a Moschino musical!