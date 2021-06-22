9 Best Resistance Bands To Make Your Workouts Even More Effective

While you may think about how to nourish your body after a workout to ensure that your muscles recover quickly and resist fatigue, it is also vital that you take measures before working out. Prior to warming up your muscles by stretching or moving slowly in place, it is also key to make sure that you are hydrated and have consumed things that can help you to work out more effectively, which is where the best pre-workout supplements come into play. “It is essential that a pre-workout helps to support the physiological needs of an athlete as they are warming up,” Dr. Dana Ryan Ph.D., who handles Sports Performance, Nutrition and Education at Herbalife Nutrition.