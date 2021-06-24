New York Mets | Austin Riley's diving catch

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley has had a rocky big league career. After a blistering start, he hit ice rather quickly. Unfortunately, this was a rather impenetrable slowness and he couldn’t find his footing. His cold streaks at the plate were peppered by flashes of brilliance. Sadly, the cold far outweighed the hot. Soon, he was the target of many a disparaging social media post. He became something of a whipping post for a fanbase upset at many things. Armchair general managers may be a dime a dozen, but this time they appeared to get it right. Riley was severely struggling at the plate. Nevertheless, a solid glove and miles of potential kept him afloat in the big leagues. This season, his bat seems to have caught up with him. Let’s dive into his career and examine the adjustments made for this breakout season.