With a deep and talented roster and coming off a highly successful regular and postseason run the Buffalo Bills aren’t necessarily immune from rostering players who may not deserve their oversized reputations. That may be because their talent doesn’t match their role on the team, or that their salary isn’t commiserate with their talent. Today, we’re going to have a debate about those players who we think are the most “overrated” on the Bills. Below are four options, but feel free to discuss additional names in the comments.