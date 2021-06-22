Attend FTU Virtual Seminar on Saturday June 26 ($25) or Free with Online Annual Membership

Cancel
By Grant
 17 days ago
Good afternoon everyone. If you have no plans this coming Saturday (June 26), I highly recommend attending the FTU Virtual Seminar (tickets available for $25) or free if you have the FTU Online Annual Membership. The seminar starts on Saturday at 8am PT / 11am ET. I have attended all of the FTU Virtual Seminars over the last several months and they are always well done, educational, and entertaining – and I am sure this seminar will be no exception! Here is the schedule and lineup of speakers.

