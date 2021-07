Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-Newark) introduced a bill that would make it illegal for retail stores to refuse to take in-person payments made in cash. “There are too many stores and businesses that want to reject American cash in favor of digital payments,” Payne said. “But cash is the only option available for millions of Americans to pay for food, housing and other essentials. In addition, I have serious concerns about the safety and privacy of the data that companies are collecting from consumers during routine purchases.”