"Surround him with shooters," they said. How about two of the top-20 three-point marksmen in the history of the game, both in terms of total makes and accuracy?. Those two would be Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors and, if recent trade speculation holds any weight, they could hypothetically find themselves playing alongside Ben Simmons, the "him" in the above quote. And though it's largely just that — speculation — nothing can be discounted when discussing the future of Simmons, the polarizing playmaker whose offensive woes in the postseason forced the devoted Sixers' fan base to turn their backs on him simultaneously (if they hadn't done so already).