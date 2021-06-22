2 Reasons a Spiritual Leader’s Inner Circle Fails to Hold Them Accountable
Why the people closest to the leader hesitate to call out bad behavior. Before spiritual leaders fall, why doesn’t their inner circle hold them accountable? That’s a question that’s been repeated over and over in light of a number of recent moral failures by several high-profile church and ministry leaders. I’m not a psychologist or counselor, but from a communications perspective, I’ve helped numerous churches and ministry organizations navigate some very difficult storms during times of crisis. And while there are many reasons leaders may fail, there are two particular causes for why I believe the leader’s inner circle—even when they see problems—don’t take action:outreachmagazine.com