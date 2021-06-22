Carl Nassib Comes Out as Gay, Becomes First Active NFL Player to Do So
On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. In an Instagram video posted Friday, the five-year veteran defensive told followers, “I just wanna take a quick moment to say that I’m gay.” Nassib said he finally felt “comfortable” enough to come out, and also announced he’s donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention nonprofit that offers assistance to LGBTQ youth.www.mediaite.com