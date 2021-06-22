Cancel
NFL

Carl Nassib Comes Out as Gay, Becomes First Active NFL Player to Do So

By Michael Luciano
mediaite.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. In an Instagram video posted Friday, the five-year veteran defensive told followers, “I just wanna take a quick moment to say that I’m gay.” Nassib said he finally felt “comfortable” enough to come out, and also announced he’s donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention nonprofit that offers assistance to LGBTQ youth.

College Sportschatsports.com

Carl Nassib Is Seeking His Path as an Out Athlete

Carl Nassib was not the most eager interview subject on Penn State’s football team. He once begged off a media scrum by claiming he had a chemistry exam, which was not strictly true, though he was known to rhapsodize more about “recrystallization as a purification mechanism” than the minutiae of Purdue’s off-tackle trap.
NFLpackersnews.com

Ex-Packers lineman and LGBTQ+ advocate Esera Tuaolo relieved and proud to see first openly gay active NFL player

Esera Tuaolo finally has an answer to the biggest question he's been asked over the past two decades. "Twenty years of speaking and going out there and educating people on homophobia in sports and the LGBTQ community, the big question has been, 'When will the first active NFL player come out?' " the former Green Bay Packers lineman said. "I can answer that now. June 21."
NFLPeople

What to Know About The Trevor Project After NFL Player Carl Nassib's $100K Donation

Carl Nassib made NFL history this week - but his announcement is also making strides for The Trevor Project. On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, 28, came out as gay, making him the first active NFL player to do so. With the announcement, Nassib donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, explaining that he feels an "immense responsibility to help in any way [he] can."
NFLBenzinga

New NFL Video Proclaims 'Football Is Gay' In Support Of Carl Nassib

As Pride Month draws to a close, the National Football League has released an online video that proclaims “Football is gay.”. What Happened: Earlier this month, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced he was gay, becoming the first active player within the NFL to self-identify as being part of the LGBTQ demographic. As part of his announcement, Nassib also stated he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.
NFLNewsday

Carl Nassib a 'force for good' as LGBTQ — and NFL — role model

When it comes to adopting progressive attitudes, the NFL has long been one of the country’s final frontiers. That is why it was nothing short of stunning to see the reaction this past week after Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to announce that he is gay.
NFLchatsports.com

While praising Carl Nassib, Bruce Smith says 90s Buffalo Bills had gay players

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay last week, becoming the first active NFL player to do so in the process. Prior to Nassib, many NFL players have come out following the end of their playing career. Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith shared his support for Nassib this weekend and also spoke about the 90s-era teams.
NFLfoxwilmington.com

Carl Nassib’s announcement leads to NFL commercial: ‘Football is gay’

The NFL released a commercial on Monday showing support for the LGBTQ+ community on the heels of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib revealing he is gay. The commercial starts out saying: “Football is gay.” The clip then dives into other adjectives about the sport. “If you love this...
NFLSlate

What It Would Take for More NFL Players to Come Out of the Closet

Last week, NFL defensive end Carl Nassib put out this video on Instagram. In it, he’s holding the camera selfie-style. You can see a bright green lawn behind him. And in the most understated way possible he says: “I just want to take a quick moment to say, I’m gay.”
NFLWashington Post

By coming out, Carl Nassib likely improved NFL fans’ attitudes toward gay men. Here’s how we know.

On June 21, Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib came out publicly, making him the first openly gay player for the National Football League. The next day, the New York Times’s headline read, “Carl Nassib Was an N.F.L. Everyman. Then He Came Out as Gay.” After angry social media responses, the headline changed to “Carl Nassib, the First Openly Gay N.F.L. Player, Has Been a Football Everyman.”
NFLDesign Taxi

NFL Declares ‘Football Is Gay’ In Ad After First Active Athlete’s Coming-Out

Coinciding with Pride Month, the National Football League has showcased a supportive stance for Carl Nassib, a Las Vegas Raiders player who publicly came out as gay last week. Debunking masculine stereotypes in sports, its new video produced by advertising agency 72andSunny proclaims football to be “gay,” among several other descriptors signifying broader representation.

