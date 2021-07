Pop-rock trio The Band Camino goes back to the past for their frenetic video for “Know It All.”. “We really wanted to capture that '90s/early 2000s energy where New York was sort of a character in itself,” Jeffery Jordan, Spencer Stewart and Garrison Burgess tell Billboard. “We kept the shoot pretty loose, which led to a lot of happy accidents and moments we could have never tried to plan. Basically a night just being ourselves, running through New York City with a bunch of different cameras.”