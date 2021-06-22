WATCH: Man seen on security camera climbing through child's bedroom window in Beaver County

ROCHESTER, Pa. — A security camera inside a child's bedroom captured a man climbing through the window in Rochester Borough on Monday.

Watch the full story and see the security camera video in the video player above.

"My kids could have been kidnapped, killed," said the woman who captured the video.

Footage shows the man removing a fan out of a window where two young girls were sleeping. Moments later, the man is seen peering through the open window before climbing inside.

"I don't know who would want to break into someone's house or harm anybody's kids but my daughters were sleeping right here. He walked right past my kids."

This mom didn't want to be identified on camera out of fear for her safety but walked us through what happened at her home along Virginia Avenue on Monday morning.

She said the man not only climbed through the window where her two daughters, age three and four, were sleeping but walked into her bedroom where she was sleeping.

"I had a feeling someone was watching me so I opened my eyes and seen a blurry figure walking towards the door as fast as I could," she said.

She grabbed a window blind in case she had to defend herself, but the man left through the front door. She said he took her phone that was by her head, but more than that, he took her children's sense of security.

"My girls are scared and said the boogeyman came through the door and doesn't want to go to sleep. Doesn't want to leave our sides. Does not want to leave grandma or grandpa's side."

Rochester Borough police confirm they're investigating.

The video was posted by a family friend on social media with the hope that someone might recognize him and call police.

She said she has no idea who would do this, or why, and had just moved in two weeks ago.

"I just feel like I just want everybody to be safe at night because with this guy still being out on the run we don't know who he is and it's scary," she said.

The woman is hopeful neighbors with security cameras may have caught something that can help police with their investigation.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call them.

"How am I supposed to tell my kids it's OK to sleep at night? When really the streets aren't even safe at all. You're supposed to feel safe in your own home."