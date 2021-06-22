Iowa woman sentenced for hitting teen, leaving him to die
WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman who hit a teenager on a moped and left him to die in 2018 has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Kelli Jo Michael, a former Cedar Falls resident, pleaded guilty Monday to homicide by vehicle. Authorities said Michael was texting while driving on Highway 150 south of Fayette when she struck a moped driven by 14-year-old Kaiden Estling of Maynard in June 2018. She then fled the scene.www.kwqc.com