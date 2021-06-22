All the latest Amazon Prime Day external hard drive deals and sales

Computer peripherals such as monitors, keyboards, and routers are always some of the most heavily discounted items among the annual Prime Day deals, and if you need some extra storage space, you’ll be glad to know that external hard drives are certainly no exception to this Prime Day rule. Amazon’s 48-hour summer blowout event is the best chance during the summer (and maybe the year) to buy new tech for your computer, but with the first day of the sale just about over, you’d better get a move on if you want to snap up any of the Prime Day external hard drive deals that are left.