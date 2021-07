Anne Arundel County Police arrested a 21 year old man after allegedly learning he was in possession of loaded gun while in the Meade Village Road area in Severn. According to department officials, at approximately 1:05 a.m., on June 23, 2021, officers were on patrol in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle when they observed a suspicious vehicle which was parked and occupied. Officers approached the vehicle to speak with the occupants and noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.