How to Get Taylor Swift's 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Look for Less

If you’d have told us years ago that Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon’s band Big Red Machine would make an album featuring Taylor Swift, we would’ve thought you were delirious. But times have changed drastically, and two “indie” albums later (co-written with both The National’s Dessner and Bon Iver’s Vernon, the former of whom also co-produced), Swift has proven that, while she might not have the indie sensibilities of an Angel Olsen or Sharon Van Etten, some of her best songwriting comes when she taps into that side of her muse. The pop star is featured on two tracks from the upcoming Big Red Machine album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, and today, the band released her first contribution to the project, “Renegade.” It might be one of Swift’s best songs yet—so it’s a little surprising to learn she didn’t want it on either of her latest records.