Rory McIlroy struggled through the first two rounds of the Scottish Open this week, but a fan made sure the event will be one the four-time major champion will never forget. McIlroy was chatting with Jon Rahm on the 10th tee at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick on Friday when a fan casually walked up to him and removed a club from his bag. The spectator first tried to grab McIlroy’s driver, but the head cover came off. He then grabbed an iron from McIlroy’s bag, walked to the opposite side of the tee box and began taking practice swings.