Morristown, NJ

7 food tours for New Jersey food lovers

Marilyn Johnson
15 days ago
 15 days ago

Whether it’s a brunch-time stroll through Cape May‘s seafood specialists and authentic international eateries or a movable feast of Somerville’s international cuisine, New Jersey food lovers and visitors can experience it all through the New Jersey Food Tour Trail, a collaboration of food tours that operate in various regions throughout the state.

Food tours in New Jersey were paused due to the pandemic, but traveling foodies can now book one of seven women-led food tours from Newark to Haddonfield, from Cape May to Morristown. The partnership of tours was developed for tourists and locals alike to “eat their way” throughout New Jersey.

  • On the Town Food Tours offers food tours in several South Jersey towns which are known for their food scenes - Atlantic City, Bordentown, Collingswood, Haddonfield, Hammonton, and Mount Holly. Participants of these South Jersey food tours will explore the diversity of food, learn about food trends and discover neighborhood culture and history. Highlights include chef prepare food from Haddon Culinary in Collingswood and White House Subs in Atlantic City.
On The Town Food Tours at Village Idiot Brewing in Mount HollyNew Jersey Food Tour Trail
  • Taste of Asbury Food Tours offers guided food tours for guests to sample the local flavor and culture of Asbury Park at its restaurants and eateries. Food fans can choose from three different food and drink tours by foot or bike. Highlights of these Asbury Park food tours include colorful donuts from the Purple Glaze and handcrafted cocktails at the oceanfront Watermark Lounge.
Donuts from Purple Glaze in Asbury ParkNew Jersey Food Tour Trail
  • Cape May Food Tours offers two tours for foodies to experience in the histortic Jersey Shore town of Cape May. The Historic Downtown Cape May food tour features Victorian architecture, local history and lore, and delicious food in the picturesque seaside resort. Cape May’s West Side Tour features relaxed eateries, entertaining historic stories, and sustainable, farm-to-table food.
Cape May Food Tour at Fins Bar & Grille in Cape MayNew Jersey Food Tour Trail
  • Beyond the Plate Food Tours offers guided culinary tours in Jersey City, Somerville, and Red Bank. Each curated tour is conducted by a local expert which ensures you get the most intimate food and drink experience in each city. Highlights include garden to table cuisine in Red Bank to Latin American fare in Somerville to specialty sausage and hot dogs in Jersey City.
Beyond the Plate Food Tours at Fresh Tiki in SomervilleNew Jersey Food Tour Trail
  • Sister Cities Food and Shop Tours offers expertly guided private food, beverage and shopping tours of Lambertville, NJ as well as nearby New Hope, PA. Both towns are known for their food scenes and guests will enjoy tasting the best in each town. Highlights include a cheese tasting at Savour Gourmet Grocery Store and delicious smoothies at Jess's Juice Bar in Lambertville.
Cheese Tasting at Savour Gourmet Grocery in LambertvilleNew Jersey Food Tour Trail
  • Savor and Stroll Culinary Tours offers three food tours with an opportunity to shop and stroll in Morristown, NJ, a town with many fine eateries and restaurants in North Jersey. Highlights include a sweet treat at the Swiss Chalet Bakery & Cafe and a beer tasting at Glenbrook Brewery.
Savor & Stroll Food Tours in Morristown, NJNew Jersey Food Tour Trail
  • Have You Met Newark Tours offers tasty and fun food tours throughout the city of Newark. Guides trace historic landmarks from Newark's past and explores its current vibrancy with visits to galleries, shops, eateries, churches, and parks. Highlights of the food tour include a seafood platter at Seabra's Marisqueira and coffee and sweets at Black Swan Espresso.
A seafood platter at Seabra's Marisqueira in NewarkNew Jersey Food Tour Trail

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance writer covering the food and drink scene of the Greater Philadelphia area and South Jersey. News tips: phillygrub@gmail.com.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

ABOUT

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area based food and travel writer focusing on the food scenes in the Greater Philadelphia region.

 https://phillygrub.blog/
