Kentucky Theatre Supporters Apply To Reopen, Manage Shuttered Venue
The Kentucky Theatre could reopen under the management of a nonprofit formed to support the venue—that’s if the city chooses to move forward with the request. The Kentucky Theatre shut its doors in October as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of theaters across the country. The Kentucky Theatre Group, which operated the downtown venue, also terminated its lease with the city, leaving the future of the theatre uncertain.www.wmky.org