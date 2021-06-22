Facebook’s entry into VR advertising isn’t going too well

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Virtual reality (VR) continues to grow by leaps and bounds and the platform chaired by Mark Zuckerberg did not want to be left behind and start a new business strategy to launch advertising trials in virtual reality games. Therefore, a few days ago it was announced that Facebook had given the green light to show ads through Oculus Quest , a virtual reality viewer developed by Oculus, a division of the famous social network. The experiment began with the video game Blaston , from Resolution Games; However, this strategy has not been so profitable and the players have already shown their annoyance, so the developers of the video game have already backed off.