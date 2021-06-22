Cancel
Software

Facebook’s entry into VR advertising isn’t going too well

By Lucas Matney
TechCrunch
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company announced last week that they were planning to roll out their first in-game ads inside the title “Blaston” from the prolific VR game developer Resolution Games, and just days later the game studio has shared that after hearing an earful from users they’ve decided to abandon the ad rollout.

