Malibu Kitchen is a deli owned by a New Yorker in the heart of the Country Mart. Step inside, and be transported to Long Island in the best of ways - the owner might curtly ask you to hurry up or slow down, the chip and beverage options are endless, and the made-to-order sandwiches are the best in Malibu - and way better (and are made faster) than the ones from John’s Garden across the way. The pulled pork on ciabatta outshines what we’ve had at most BBQ spots, but even if you go with turkey, a reuben, or an assortment of sides from the deli case, you’ll be set for your day at the beach or quick lunch afterwards.