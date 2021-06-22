Cancel
NBA

Harlem Globetrotters Petition NBA, Adam Silver to Grant Them an Official Franchise

By Blake Schuster
Bleacher Report
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the winningest basketball teams ever to take the court wants in on the NBA. The Harlem Globetrotters sent an open letter to the NBA and commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, requesting the league designate the club an NBA franchise following the decades of contributions, innovation and, most importantly, players from the team that have benefited the growth of the Association.

Adam Silver
Wilt Chamberlain
Connie Hawkins
Earl Lloyd
#Nba History#The Harlem Globetrotters#Association#Spreadgame
