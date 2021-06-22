Cancel
Sports

Watch now: SIU sends 3 teams to Air Race Classic

By LES O'DELL The Southern
The Southern
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARBONDALE — Now all Meadow Bowen can do is wait. After all of the preflight planning, checklists, mid-course speed corrections and successful flights, the junior in aviation management at Southern Illinois University and her co-pilot Rachel Piacentini, a certified flight instructor, have turned in all of the records and logs for their five-leg, Friday flight as part of the 2021 Air Race Classic Air Derby, a national event in which two-women pilot teams compete against others to promote female aviation.

