Watch now: SIU sends 3 teams to Air Race Classic
CARBONDALE — Now all Meadow Bowen can do is wait. After all of the preflight planning, checklists, mid-course speed corrections and successful flights, the junior in aviation management at Southern Illinois University and her co-pilot Rachel Piacentini, a certified flight instructor, have turned in all of the records and logs for their five-leg, Friday flight as part of the 2021 Air Race Classic Air Derby, a national event in which two-women pilot teams compete against others to promote female aviation.thesouthern.com