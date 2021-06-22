Watch now: SIU sends 3 teams to Air Race Classic

CARBONDALE — Students attending on-campus classes at Southern Illinois University this fall face a choice: be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask. An email obtained by The Southern Illinoisan sent from SIU System President Dan Mahony to faculty, staff and students at both the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses, informed students that they must “either obtain a vaccination before they come to campus or plan to wear a mask and participate in periodic testing until it is determined by health experts that this asymptomatic testing is no longer necessary.”