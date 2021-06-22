Cancel
All of the latest Amazon Prime Day tech deals and sales going on right now

Digital Trends
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re now into the second and final day of Prime Day 2021, and there’s no shortage of fantastic Prime Day deals to choose from. Here, we’ve rounded up all the best offers you can shop today. But remember: Prime Day deals are exclusively for Amazon Prime members. If you aren’t one, sign up for a one-month free trial to shop the sales right now at no added cost — cancel the subscription before it renews at the end of the month and you won’t pay a dime.

ElectronicsAndroid Central

Walmart's super cheap Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K alternative is now on sale

Walmart's Onn-branded Android TV streaming devices are now available to purchase. The 4K model costs $30, while the FHD stick is priced at $25. Both models ship with a Google-designed remote control featuring a built-in microphone. Walmart's in-house Android TV UHD Streaming Device, which was quietly announced last month, is...
ElectronicsT3.com

Get a VIZIO OLED TV cheap with this great deal at Best Buy

If you're on the hunt for an OLED TV cheap Best Buy may just be the place to shop this week, as they are offering quite a selection of OLED TVs on sale right now. Including some must-see offers on LG and the like, VIZIO's Smartcast line of OLED TVs is also getting a hefty discount.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Amazon’s huge Kasa smart home sale has better deals than Prime Day

It’s pretty crazy that Prime Day 2021 has been over for a week now, and yet Amazon is still offering some of the best deals we saw during the retailer’s mega-sale. Highlights include the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener on sale with a deep discount (plus get a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo), the newest Nest Thermostat on sale at its lowest price ever, a massive $704 discount on a stunning Sony 4K smart TV, a huge $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for just $299, the hot new Roku Express...
RetailETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Leggings to Shop Now

Some of us are heading back to the office, but the need for our favorite work-from-home outfit is still strong and so are the post-Prime Day deals! We're still discovering deep discounts on tons of styles of leggings on Amazon. While we're not giving up on jeans entirely, we can't get enough leggings in our closets and with Amazon's Post-Prime Day Deals, shoppers can find leggings on sale for just about any occasion.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals Still Available on Athleisure and Activewear

Prime Day is over, but there are still plenty of deals available on hundreds of items, including athleisure and activewear. Right now, leggings, yoga pants and joggers are getting a lot of love from the post-Prime Day sale event. It's jam-packed with major markdowns on athleisure and activewear -- whether you're looking for workout wear or you're shopping for a new work from home outfit for summer. You will definitely score a Post-Prime Day deal on athleisure and activewear.
ShoppingWHNT-TV

Amazon announces Prime Day 2021 dates — here’s how to prepare

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s official, Prime Day 2021 is slated for June 21 and 22. Now that Amazon has announced the official dates for its biggest shopping event of the year, shoppers are already scrambling to prepare. It makes sense; if it’s anything like last year’s Prime Day there’s nearly $1.4 billion in savings up for grabs, according to Amazon.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals 2021: Offers from Shark, Bosch and Ninja

Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest and best shopping events of the year – is finally here, and you’ve only got a few hours left to bag a real bargain.The online giant is slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices to Apple products and laptops to TVs as well as kids toys, alcohol and fashion to name just a few.Our helpful Amazon Prime Day guide is being updated regularly with nothing but the crème de la crème of all the deals, so bookmark this for an overview of all of the best bits.Follow live: Read our Amazon...
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Handbags Still Available to Shop Now

Prime Day is over, but we're still seeing deep discounts on items from some of our favorite designers, including Kate Spade! Right now, you can find Kate Spade bags for $100 off! Right now the Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel is more than $100 off and currently priced at $160 (regularly $299) and there are many more deals to check out!
ElectronicsIGN

Daily Deals: Save Big On Tech Over At Amazon

This Saturday has brought with it an exciting mix of deals on all kinds of technological products. Dell still has a ton of great PCs on sale this weekend, while Amazon has a few nice laptops that you could game and work on the go with. Some stellar 4K TVs are also on the discount list, as well as the continuing sale on most Apple related 2020 products. For good measure, we made sure to balance all these out with an incredibly sale for kitchen products, because overpaying for cookware is something we simply cannot allow.
MakeupSHAPE

Amazon Prime Day Is Over, But This Bestselling Mascara Is Still On Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. This year's Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but if you forgot to snag a mascara while loading up on massage guns and leggings or just finished your go-to tube (ugh, timing!), you're in luck. That's because one of the bestselling mascaras on the virtual marketplace is still on sale, and with 4.5 stars from nearly 65,000 ratings, you can be sure it's a good pick.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2021: Last offers on Huawei smartwatches, Samsung Galaxy Buds and AirPods

In case you missed it, Amazon Prime Day 2021 has landed at last. After being postponed from its usual slot in July to October, this year the event has returned and is the earliest it’s ever been, along with more deals than ever before (2 million of them, in fact).The perfect shopping excuse you’ve been waiting for, the annual event, which started yesterday, has already seen impressive reductions on a range of items across a whole range of categories, including Amazon devices, home appliances, fashion, toys, booze, games consoles and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for...
ShoppingPosted by
TechRadar

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite still discounted long after Prime Day

Prime Day 2021 is done and dusted, but that's not stopping Amazon Australia from keeping some of those offers alive. Like the AU$20 discount on its Kindle Paperwhite that Amazon introduced into the mix on day three of Prime Day. That offer is still hanging around, in case you missed out last week.
FIFAPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2021: Best offers on Fifa 21, Nintendo Switch, gaming chairs, and more

Deal hunters listen up, Amazon Prime Day is has finally landed – a two-day shopping bonanza with big-ticket items being dropped considerably.The online giant is slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices and laptops to TVs and tech, as well as the much sought-after Apple products and even fashion.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updatesBut, for the gamers among us, it’s even better news because gaming is to one of the most popular Prime Day categories, with prices being slashed on Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch consoles – and if yesterday’s deals...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Save $30 on the Amazon Halo Band for Prime Day

Prime Day is finally here and with comes your best chance to save big this year with amazing Prime Day deals on everything from smart home appliances to wearables. Today only, Amazon has discounted their Amazon Halo Band, and you can save $30. It’s down to a stunning $70, a dramatic 30% drop from its regular price of $100. If you’ve been looking for a chance to track your fitness, health, and sleep, this could be it.

