Washington, DC

Manchin holds out until last minute on elections vote

By Burgess Everett
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFT4s_0abGFJ5K00
Sen. Joe Manchin talks to his staff on the Senate subway after working behind closed doors with other Democrats in a basement room at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. | J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

Updated: 06/21/2021 08:41 PM EDT

Sen. Joe Manchin declined on Monday to commit to advancing Democrats’ sweeping elections bill, saying he would need more assurances that his proposed changes would be adopted.

It may seem like a picayune matter given that no Republicans support the bill and the GOP is expected to filibuster the effort on Tuesday. But Democrats want to send a political message, and they need Manchin’s vote to paint a more vivid contrast with Republicans’ blockade.

The West Virginia Democrat opposes the Democrats’ sweeping elections bill but is undecided on whether to vote to start debate on it. All other Senate Democrats have co-sponsored the legislation.

Manchin has proposed a compromise bill focused on expanding early voting and ending partisan gerrymandering; it would cut some of the bill’s other elements, like publicly financed elections. He told reporters on Monday he’s still working on his compromise with fellow Democrats and that “there’d have to be an agreement to get on the substitute.”

“I hope they make some changes, agree with some changes,” Manchin said. “We put out an awful lot of changes that hopefully the country will agree with.”

Manchin visited with President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday afternoon to discuss voting rights, according to a White House official. Biden told Manchin he appreciated his efforts on the issue and "made clear how important he thinks it is that the Senate find a path forward on this issue."

Senate Majority Chuck Schumer and other Democrats have suggested that advancing the bill is the only way to adopt Manchin’s alterations. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin complimented Manchin’s work on Monday but also said he wasn’t sure where Manchin would come down.

Laura Barrón-López contributed to this report.

