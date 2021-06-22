Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. seeks to extradite Turkish businessman over fraud charges

By Humeyra Pamuk
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07R3kl_0abFuz2U00
Security officers stand guard outside the U.S. Department of Justice Building in Washington, U.S., December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The United States will seek to extradite a Turkish businessman from Austria so he can appear before a U.S. judge in Utah, where he is facing charges of conspiring to commit money laundering and wire fraud, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Sezgin Baran Korkmaz laundered more than $133 million in fraud proceeds through bank accounts that he controlled in Turkey and Luxembourg, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Korkmaz, it said, was arrested in Austria on Saturday at the department's request following the unsealing of a superseding indictment charging him with conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Reuters was not immediately able to identify Korkmaz's lawyers for comment.

The businessman is also being investigated by Turkey, where prosecutors in December detained 10 executives working at Korkmaz's companies, after Turkey's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) said the companies were used for money laundering, Turkish state-news agency Anadolu reported.

The Turkish ambassador to Austria told Dogan News agency on Sunday that Korkmaz was detained on Saturday in a town about 260 km (160 miles) from Vienna and that Turkey had initiated an extradition process with Austrian authorities.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry did not return a call for comment.

It was not immediately clear where Korkmaz would be extradited. He is believed to have left Turkey in December before the police raids.

U.S. prosecutors say the fraud proceeds stemmed from a scheme involving the filing of false claims for more than $1 billion in renewable fuel tax credits for the production and sale of biodiesel by Utah-based Washakie Renewable Energy LLC.

Washakie could not immediately be reached for comment.

Korkmaz and co-conspirators allegedly used the proceeds from the scheme to buy the Turkish airline Borajet, hotels in Turkey and Switzerland, a yacht named the Queen Anne and a villa and an apartment on the Bosphorus in Istanbul, the Justice Department said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#U S#Istanbul#Wire Fraud#Turkish#The Justice Department#Masak#Dogan News#Austrian#Borajet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Switzerland
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sending FBI, DHS law enforcement to Haiti

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States will send senior federal law enforcement officials to Haiti as soon as possible to help after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, the White House said on Friday. "The United States remains engaged and in close consultation with our Haitian and international...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

U.K court allows U.S. to appeal denial of Assange's extradition

The British High Court has granted the U.S. government permission to appeal a decision that barred the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange Wednesday. Why it matters: Wednesday's decision comes months after a lower court judge ruled against the request to have Assange sent to the United States to stand trial for charges of espionage. The judge denied the request on health grounds, saying Assange would likely attempt to kill himself if held in U.S. custody.
Public SafetyPosted by
WRAL News

Fugitive extradited to Turkey to face Ponzi scheme charges

ISTANBUL — A Turkish national on the run after allegedly embezzling money from thousands of people in a Ponzi scheme has been extradited to Turkey and detained. Mehmet Aydin, 30, is thought to have collected the equivalent of more than $131 million in Turkish lira from over 130,000 people through an online scheme called Ciftlik, or Farm Bank, an online game inspired by FarmVille where participants owned virtual animals and crops. Aydin fled abroad with some of that money.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Fort Myers Businessman Sentenced To Three Years In Federal Prison For COVID Relief Fraud And Mortgage Fraud

Fort Myers, Florida – Senior U.S. District Judge John Steele has sentenced Casey David Crowther (35, Fort Myers) to three years and one month in federal prison for two counts of bank fraud, two counts of making a false statement to a lending institution, and two counts of money laundering. The court also ordered Crowther to forfeit $2,739,081.21, $630,482.37, and a 40’ catamaran boat, which were the proceeds of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud and the mortgage fraud offenses.
Economywibqam.com

Huawei CFO says HSBC emails disprove basis for U.S. extradition claim

VANCOUVER (Reuters) – Lawyers fighting the extradition of Huawei’s chief financial officer to the United States on Tuesday presented internal emails from British bank HSBC that they said disproved U.S. claims that Huawei misled the bank. CFO Meng Wanzhou’s legal team said the emails and documents submitted to a Canadian...
North Andover, MAMetroWest Daily News

Former congressional candidate arrested on campaign fraud charges

Federal officials on Tuesday arrested Abhijit "Beej" Das, charging the North Andover resident with campaign finance violations in connection with his 2018 run for Congress. Das came in seventh in the 10-way Democratic primary for the seat now held by U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan. Acting U.S. District Attorney Nathaniel Mendell and other federal officials announced the arrest Tuesday morning, saying that Das allegedly solicited illegal campaign donations, used the money for business expenses and attempted to conceal it.
Justice, ILABC7 Chicago

Giuliani being investigated over Turkish lobbying: Source

Former President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani is facing a federal inquiry over possible improper lobbying for Turkey, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News. The Justice Department's inquiry is separate from the criminal investigation into Giuliani's activities in Ukraine, the source said. Giuliani's actions first raised questions...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Malaysia, 1MDB seeking more than $5.6 bln in damages from KPMG

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s government and state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) are seeking over $5.6 billion in damages from KPMG PLT for alleged breaches and negligence linked to a corruption scandal at the fund, court documents seen by Reuters showed. Audit firm KPMG on Friday denied...
Public Safetydecrypt.co

Swedish Fraudster Jailed 15 Years for $16 Million Crypto Con

Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson made $16 million in a crypto con. The scheme encouraged would-be investors to use crypto to invest in his fraudulent program. He admitted to the charges in March and was jailed yesterday. A Swedish man has been jailed for 15 years for conning people out of $16...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia's Bukalapak launches up to $1.1 bln IPO - term sheet

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak launched an up to $1.13 billion local IPO that is set to be valued at $5.6 billion at the top end of its price range, marking the country’s biggest IPO in more than a decade, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga Editing by Ed Davies)
PoliticsNew York Post

Belarus government blocks media outlet, detains reporters

KYIV, Ukraine — Belarusian authorities blocked the website of a leading online media outlet and detained some of its journalists and several reporters from other news organizations Thursday, the latest moves in a sweeping crackdown on dissent and independent media in the ex-Soviet nation. Belarus’ Information Ministry said it has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy