Raiders’ Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to announce that he is gay, information that he shared on social media Monday. "I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said in a video posted to his Instagram account. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.