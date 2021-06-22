Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Emissions-free, flying taxis planned for 2024 Olympics in Paris

By Louise Boyle
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xmuxv_0abFOefv00

An electric-powered flying taxi, which was demonstrated at a Paris air show on Monday, will be ready for passengers by the 2024 Olympics in the French capital, creators say.

The VoloCity air taxi looks like a tiny helicopter with two seats and is topped by 18 rotors fixed to a large circle.

It took off and landed vertically on the Le Bourget Airfield at the Paris Air Forum during a three-minute, remote-controlled flight with no passengers onboard.

The emissions-free, flying taxi completed a 1,640 feet (500m) route at up to 18 miles per hour (30 kph), climbing nearly 100ft (30m) above the airfield, the company said.

Volocopter CEO Florian Reuter said the urban mobility market was “gigantic”.

“Urban mobility is a more than 10 trillion dollar market,” Mr Reuter said. “We estimate that, by 2035, we can serve a market that has around 300 billion dollars in opportunity.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Gldp_0abFOefv00

He added that Volocopter is committed to bringing air taxi services to Paris in time for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The German start-up is working with the French Civil Aviation Authority to bring electric air taxis to the Île-de-France region.

Edward Arkwright, deputy CEO of Groupe ADP, a Volocopter partner, called it “a vivid example of what the futures of aviation could look like, both carbon-free and innovative”.

The company says that the Volocopter will be much quieter and need less maintenance than a traditional helicopter. It doesn’t currently plan to sell single Volocopters but aims to provide a public transport service for approximately the cost of a ride in an Uber Black.

The company has several models in the works. “VoloCity” for journeys within cities; “VoloConnect” for longer journeys between urban centres and the suburbs; and “VoloDrone” for cargo transport. The plan is to connect all these via take-off and landing sites called “VoloPorts” with a fully-integrated digital platform called “VololQ”.

Volocopter is also working to bring its flying taxis to Singapore and Dubai.

The aviation industry is facing a reckoning over its role in global carbon emissions which are heating the planet.

CO2 emissions from aviation have soared in the past 20 years, amounting to around 2.8 per cent of global emissions from fossil fuel combustion, according to the International Energy Agency. The number of flights being taken are expected to increase significantly in the coming decades.

While improvements in tech and infrastructure have made flying more efficient, the industry is under pressure to further reduce its footprint. Airlines are exploring greater use of “advanced waste” biofuels (from used cooking oil, industrial waste and agricultural runoff) over traditional jet kerosene, along with synthetic fuels.

Flights could also be powered by hydrogen or batteries in the future but there remains significant technological hurdles, and the cost may prove prohibitive. Airbus aims to develop the world’s first zero-emission commercial aircraft by 2035.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

169K+
Followers
88K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Taxis#Taxi Service#Co2 Emissions#Air Taxi#French#The Paris Air Forum#German#The Le De France#Groupe Adp#Volodrone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbus
Place
Europe
Place
Dubai
Country
Singapore
Related
New York City, NYObserver

Self-Flying Air Taxi Is the Future of Urban Commute, Says Wisk Aero CEO

Just a decade ago, flying cars were largely an unheard-of thing, except for a small circle of sci-fi-obsessed tech billionaires who were determined to reinvent human transportation. One of the concept’s earliest pioneers is Google co-founder Larry Page, who in 2010 funded a startup called Kitty Hawk to develop electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing vehicles, or eVTOLs. These small, battery-powered aircraft don’t require runways for takeoff and landing and are much quieter than helicopters during flight, making them a perfect solution to urban traffic jams.
Aerospace & Defenseaviationtoday.com

Will Electric Air Taxis Fly Themselves?

As electric air taxi vehicle developers progress towards certification and deployment the industry is starting to ask itself who will pilot these aircraft. Many companies are choosing to design piloted aircraft while others like Wisk and EHang are developing autonomous aircraft. During a July 1 panel discussion during Revolution.Aero’s Global...
TravelThrillist

New Yorkers Can Fly to Paris for $139 With This Budget-Friendly Airline Right Now

France officially reopened to US travelers just last week, making us dream of croissants and soufflé and foie gras. Turns out, you won't even have to break the bank to make those dreams a reality: New Yorkers can now fly to Paris for just $139 (each way—which is still under $300 roundtrip) with budget-friendly airline French Bee.
Travelsimpleflying.com

Portugal Launches Carbon Tax For All Departing Passengers

Portugal has officially begun charging passengers a ‘carbon tax’ for their flights. Departing passengers will need to pay the €2 ($2.4) charge per flight as part of their tickets. The decision comes as the country looks for ways to offset the impact of polluting gases on the environment in the short run.
Aerospace & Defensetechstartups.com

German flying taxi startup Volocopter acquires DG Flugzeugbau to gain EU air safety production certification

We last covered Volocopter back in September 2020 after the German flying taxi startup partnered with logistics group DB Schenker. The two companies teamed up together to deploy Volocopter’s heavy-lift drones, in a project that will gather vital practical flying experience before its air taxis enter service. A lot has happened since our last story.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

You'll soon be able to fly from NYC to Paris for $139

A trip to the city of light may soon be a lot more affordable for New Yorkers. Starting on July 15, the discount long-haul airline French Bee (We’re guessing they prefer brie with their honey?) will begin to run direct flights between Newark Liberty International Airport and Paris Orly Airport. Wondering why exactly that’s so exciting? Namely, because fares on the airline’s non-stop flights start at a mere $139. (And that’s including a 26-pound carry-on!) Bonjour, savings!
New York City, NYNew York Post

Biden admin praises Revel after NYC snubs its Tesla taxi plans

The Biden administration on Tuesday signaled support for Brooklyn startup Revel just days after the e-transportation company was snubbed by New York City regulators. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who was nominated by Biden and confirmed in February, donned a pair of Revel-branded sunglasses in Bed-Stuy on Tuesday as she heaped praise on the electric transportation company.
TechnologyDRONELIFE

Easy Aerial Raptor is a Hybrid Tethered and Free Flying Drone-in-a-Box System

US-based Easy Aerial provides autonomous drone-based inspection, monitoring and surveillance solutions for commercial, government, and military applications. Easy Aerial offers a suite of drones designed for different applications: but the Raptor drone “is the first of its kind to offer operators the option to fly tethered or untethered, and the ability to untether during flight.”
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Shell Could Bring EU Green Hydrogen Scheme To US Shores

Shell has just flipped the switch on the biggest green hydrogen plant in the EU, and it looks like the oil and gas giant could have a hand in fostering the renewable H2 revolution here in the US, as well. It better ramp up quickly, though. Global demand for hydrogen demand has tripled since the 1970s and it has nowhere to go but up.
Industryautomotiveworld.com

Cross-industry CEO Alliance backs EU plan to cut carbon emissions by 55% by 2030

As the EU Commission prepares to present its Fit for 55 legislative package, the European CEO Alliance has issued policy recommendations supporting a progressive and ambitious push to achieve climate neutrality. Tackling climate change requires strong collaboration between the public sector and industry, the Alliance announced after its meeting today in Paris. The Alliance would welcome a review of the EU’s major regulatory instruments, in particular subsidies for technologies with high CO2 emissions. The CEOs’ proposals include sending a strong carbon pricing signal, accelerating measures to decarbonize mobility and transport, buildings and energy systems, speeding up the renewal of key industry sectors in the EU.
SportsSwimInfo

Banned From Tokyo Games, China’s Sun Yang Targeting 2024 Olympics in Paris

Banned From Tokyo Games, China’s Sun Yang Targeting 2024 Olympics in Paris. There will be no Olympic-medal chases for Chinese star Sun Yang at next month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, due to the Court of Arbitration for Sport handing down a four-year doping ban against the freestyler earlier this week. But the 29-year-old has indicated that he plans to continue training and race at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
IndiaTHE DAILY RECKONING

China: Fragile Giant

I’ve made many visits to China over the past thirty years and have been careful to move beyond Beijing (the political capital) and Shanghai (the financial capital) on these trips. My visits have included Chongqing, Wuhan (the origin of the coronavirus outbreak), Xian, Nanjing, new construction sites to visit “ghost...
Public HealthTravelDailyNews.com

Fraport receives pandemic compensation for maintaining operations at Frankfurt Airport

Fraport AG, the owner and operator of Frankfurt Airport (FRA), is receiving a total of about 160 million euros from the German and State of Hesse goverments as compensation for the costs – not previously covered – that were incurred to maintain FRA’s operational readiness during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020. The decision was communicated today (July 2) by Germany’s Federal Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, Andreas Scheuer, and the Hessian Minister of Economics, Energy, Transport and Housing, Tarek Al-Wazir, when presenting Fraport AG with the corresponding official document issued by the German governement. The compensation payment in its full amount will have a positive impact on the Group operating result (EBITDA) – and thus strengthen Fraport AG’s equity position. In February of this year, the German federal and state goverments decided on the general agreement to support German airports, including Frankfurt Airport, which were severly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy