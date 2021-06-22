Ravenswood Senior News: Column

We were happy to see the volunteers come out and help in the cleanup process of the McIntosh Community Building on Sunday, June 13. This process is going to take a lot of work. Robbie and I would love to be helping but our bodies say “No.” Accolades go to Katrena Ramsey for getting a work crew together in a short period of time. There is a lot of pride in our community with hopes that the building can be restored and remain a center for families and organizations to use as has been done for so many years. People are already making monetary pledges to cover the costs of restoration.