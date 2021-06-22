'Final Fantasy XIV' Fan Festival 2021 Wraps With a Performance From The Primals

There are eight races for you to pick from before you begin your journey in Final Fantasy XIV Online. You can pick from any of these races when you start your game, but some of them do have gender restrictions, such as the Viera only having female options and the Hrothgar having male options. However, those restrictions are being lifted, and in the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker expansion, male Viera will be available to all players. These are all of eight of the races you can play in Final Fantasy XIV Online, ranked.