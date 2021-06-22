Cancel
Celebrities

Justin and Hailey Bieber Met Emmanuel Macron for Reasons Not Immediately Clear

wmagazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApparently, Justin and Hailey Bieber hold more diplomatic pull than some small nations. While North American Instagram’s first couple was vacationing in Paris, the pair decided to ask for a meeting with France’s first couple, Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. That’s, at least, how one French outlet is explaining pictures emerging from the Biebers being hosted at the Élysée Palace, France’s equivalent of the White House.

